Thailand’s MNRE ready to support Death Railway World Heritage bid

Athapol Charoenshunsa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), addressed calls for the Ministry of Culture to consider proposing the Death Railway route in Kanchanaburi, a World War-era historical area in Thailand, for World Heritage listing to promote tourism in the country’s western region.

He said consideration of the matter was a joint responsibility of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment because the Death Railway route in Kanchanaburi lies within a national park area.

The Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment also serves as the secretariat to the World Heritage Committee.