Envoys of 20 countries to get a briefing on Foreign Business Act

The meeting on May 20 is aimed at helping foreign investors understand the law and to ensure they invest in Thailand correctly without breaking the law, the department said.

The department said currently some foreign investors in Thailand were avoiding complying with legal procedures. This led to the practice of using Thai nationals as proxy shareholders (nominees) to conceal foreign ownership and conduct business in Thailand, thereby circumventing the provisions of this Act.

Oramon Supthaweetham, director-general of the department, on Friday disclosed the progress made in investigations into Thai legal entities that may be considered nominees. This year, the department aimed to examine 26,019 nominee cases across four business sectors: tourism and related businesses, real estate trading, hotels - resorts, and logistics businesses.