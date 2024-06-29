US ambassador meets with Sutin on proposed F-16 deal

Despite budget constraints, there is said to be a need to enhance Thailand’s military capabilities. The US has offered a discounted price for the F-16 Block 70, with a long-term repayment plan of nine years and an interest rate of less than 5%, which is lower than the standard terms and longer than typical purchase agreements. This favourable arrangement is reserved for close allies.

Reports indicate that the draft 2025 budget bill includes details of four projects with an initial budget commitment of about 3.5 billion baht, one of which involves purchasing four replacement fighter aircraft (Phase 1). However, the budget document does not specify the projects.

These proposals will be reviewed by a special parliamentary committee in July before being voted on in the second and third readings.

Meanwhile, two aircraft manufacturers, SAAB of Sweden (producer of the Gripen E series) and Lockheed Martin, which have garnered interest from the Royal Thai Air Force, are urgently submitting additional proposals to secure the final selection.

The review committee, led by Air Chief Marshal Seksan Kantha, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, had planned to announce which aircraft models received the highest rankings, but this announcement has been postponed pending documentation from the companies. The final selection will be made by the model selection committee.

On June 24, Marcus Wallenberg, chairman of the SAAB SEB Group, met with Srettha at Government House. The prime minister said various topics were discussed, including the Gripen aircraft.

He noted that he plans to travel to Davos, Switzerland, again next year and may organise a small forum between Thailand and Sweden to explore potential technological collaboration between companies of both countries.

Additionally, he remarked that if Thailand were to purchase the F-16s from the US, there would be a requirement for development within Thailand as part of a reciprocal arrangement.

