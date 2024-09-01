Phumtham plans to revive Kaeng Suea Ten Dam project to deal with flooding

He said the Yom River had posed major problems for decades because when the water flowed down, there was no reservoir to accommodate the influx. As a result, Sukhothai province, being a low-lying area, becomes inundated.

Phumtham added that it was time to discuss the Kaeng Suea Ten Dam project. Previous attempts were stalled due to differing opinions between disaster-affected communities. However, when environmental issues are involved, he acknowledges the importance of hearing different perspectives and believes that no single solution can address all concerns. The focus will be on evaluating the impacts and ensuring comprehensive management. The matter would be considered as a public issue and reviewed thoroughly by the Cabinet, he said.

"Coordination with the World Bank, which requested to conduct an impact study, is underway. The study would assess the concerns of affected and opposing communities, including compensation and mitigation measures, to ensure fairness. Detailed reviews would follow," Phumtham said.