Phumtham plans to revive Kaeng Suea Ten Dam project to deal with flooding

Caretaker Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Saturday (August 31) visited the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province to monitor water conditions and listen to how water resources in the Chao Phraya River Basin and the volume of water in the main dams of the basin were being managed.
He said the Yom River had posed major problems for decades because when the water flowed down, there was no reservoir to accommodate the influx. As a result, Sukhothai province, being a low-lying area, becomes inundated.
Phumtham added that it was time to discuss the Kaeng Suea Ten Dam project. Previous attempts were stalled due to differing opinions between disaster-affected communities. However, when environmental issues are involved, he acknowledges the importance of hearing different perspectives and believes that no single solution can address all concerns. The focus will be on evaluating the impacts and ensuring comprehensive management. The matter would be considered as a public issue and reviewed thoroughly by the Cabinet, he said.
"Coordination with the World Bank, which requested to conduct an impact study, is underway. The study would assess the concerns of affected and opposing communities, including compensation and mitigation measures, to ensure fairness. Detailed reviews would follow," Phumtham said.
He hopes to resolve this issue as soon as possible, ideally within this year. The Cabinet could then proceed with the project, given that it requires several years and significant funds to effectively solve the problem.
The Kaeng Suea Ten Dam project aims to block the Yom River in Song district of Phrae province, to store water for agricultural use in the upper Chao Phraya Basin.
The government believes it will help prevent recurring flooding in the area. However, local residents, NGOs, and civil society organisations oppose the project, arguing that it would destroy valuable forest resources, and question the dam's effectiveness in flood prevention.
Concerns also include the dam's location near seismic fault lines.