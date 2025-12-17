Thailand ranks 2nd globally as businesses face critical disinformation threats

The latest World Security Report by Allied Universal and G4S, which surveyed over 2,300 Chief Security Officers (CSOs) globally, reveals that Thailand is entering a concerning new frontier of security.
Alarming Statistics: 78% of medium-to-large companies in Thailand were targeted by "misinformation and disinformation" campaigns over the past year.
Malicious Intent: 60% of experts noted that over half of threat actors are driven by disinformation, the second-highest rate in the world.
Internal Vulnerabilities: Beyond external attacks, the leaking of sensitive information is predicted to be the primary internal threat to monitor closely next year.
Sanjay Verma, President - Asia & Middle East at G4S, noted that the region is facing complexities from geopolitical tensions and economic volatility. These factors are accelerating financially motivated cybercrimes and emerging threat patterns.
Komol Panmongkol, Country Manager of G4S Thailand, added that with economic instability cited as a primary threat (53%), businesses must shift their perspective on security. It must evolve from a support function into a "core corporate strategy."
To navigate the crisis of disinformation and global instability, the report suggests three key pillars: