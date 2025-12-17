Thailand ranks 2nd globally as businesses face critical disinformation threats

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2025

Staggering 78% of medium-to-large enterprises in Thailand have fallen victim to misinformation and disinformation campaigns over past year, marking a sharp rise in a new breed of corporate threats.

  • According to a global security report, Thailand ranks second in the world for the rate at which threat actors are motivated by disinformation.
  • Over the past year, 78% of medium-to-large companies in Thailand were targeted by misinformation and disinformation campaigns.
  • Geopolitical tensions and economic volatility are cited as key factors accelerating these security threats against businesses.
  • The leaking of sensitive information is also predicted to be the primary internal security threat for Thai companies next year.

Deep Dive into New Threats: When Misinformation Becomes a Corporate Weapon

The latest World Security Report by Allied Universal and G4S, which surveyed over 2,300 Chief Security Officers (CSOs) globally, reveals that Thailand is entering a concerning new frontier of security.

Key findings include:

Alarming Statistics: 78% of medium-to-large companies in Thailand were targeted by "misinformation and disinformation" campaigns over the past year.

Malicious Intent: 60% of experts noted that over half of threat actors are driven by disinformation, the second-highest rate in the world.

Internal Vulnerabilities: Beyond external attacks, the leaking of sensitive information is predicted to be the primary internal threat to monitor closely next year.

Geopolitical and Economic Catalysts

Sanjay Verma, President - Asia & Middle East at G4S, noted that the region is facing complexities from geopolitical tensions and economic volatility. These factors are accelerating financially motivated cybercrimes and emerging threat patterns.

Komol Panmongkol, Country Manager of G4S Thailand, added that with economic instability cited as a primary threat (53%), businesses must shift their perspective on security. It must evolve from a support function into a "core corporate strategy."

Strategies for Resilience and Sustainability

To navigate the crisis of disinformation and global instability, the report suggests three key pillars:

  • Integrate Advanced Technology: Invest in AI and digital solutions to rapidly detect and counter disinformation.
  • Upskill Personnel: Train frontline staff to master security technology and stay ahead of cyber tactics.
  • Foster a Security Culture: Ensure that security is seen as everyone’s responsibility, not just a single department.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy