Thailand ranks 2nd globally as businesses face critical disinformation threats

Deep Dive into New Threats: When Misinformation Becomes a Corporate Weapon

The latest World Security Report by Allied Universal and G4S, which surveyed over 2,300 Chief Security Officers (CSOs) globally, reveals that Thailand is entering a concerning new frontier of security.

Key findings include:

Alarming Statistics: 78% of medium-to-large companies in Thailand were targeted by "misinformation and disinformation" campaigns over the past year.

Malicious Intent: 60% of experts noted that over half of threat actors are driven by disinformation, the second-highest rate in the world.

Internal Vulnerabilities: Beyond external attacks, the leaking of sensitive information is predicted to be the primary internal threat to monitor closely next year.