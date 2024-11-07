Maris lays out Thailand’s priorities in world ‘becoming increasingly divided’

Maris addressed concerns about ex-president Donald Trump’s return to office, especially with his America First and Make America Great Again policies. He said that both countries would need to discuss how to promote mutual interests. In setting foreign policy, both bilateral and multilateral frameworks are essential and should be considered together.

"The world is once again becoming increasingly divided," he said.

"Protectionism is bound to return in the future because international mechanisms are no longer effective," the minister said, adding that Thailand’s key principles for maintaining its position on the world stage are to uphold international law and the United Nations Charter.

"There’s no other way because we are a small country," the minister said, explaining that these two principles would enable Thailand to play a leading role in global affairs with a clear stance, prioritising national and public interests.

Thailand's role in multilateral frameworks

Currently, Thailand is actively participating in several multilateral cooperation frameworks. For example, on October 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) launched the process for Thailand’s potential membership of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), with the organisation’s secretary-general, Mathias Cormann.

Thailand has also expressed interest in joining BRICS, an alliance of emerging economies, or the "Global South”. The minister noted that Thailand has made significant progress, reaching the status of a new economy, and these multilateral partnerships would further emphasise Thailand's role.

However, despite Thailand’s active participation in diverse multilateral frameworks, joining certain groups has sparked criticism that Thailand is "taking sides". The minister clarified that Thailand has always maintained friendships without enemies, enjoying positive bilateral relations with countries such as Iran, Russia, India, and China, as well as long-standing close relations with the United States and the West.

"Nevertheless, we must have a clear stance. The Global South is crucial for Thailand, representing a large and significant group. While we maintain friendly relations with all nations, our guiding stance is national interest. Anything that does not comply with international law and the UN Charter must be addressed."

The minister cited an incident last week when rockets were fired into Israel, resulting in the deaths of four Thai nationals and one injured. He sent a letter to Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, reminding them that Thailand, recently elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council, has a duty to take a stand on such critical issues. He urged restraint to prevent further escalation of the conflict and called for all parties to cease actions that could lead to war, urging negotiations to resolve the conflict based on international law and the UN Charter. Thailand’s stance remains focused on the national and public interest.

Regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict, Maris reiterated that Thailand has consistently supported the "two-state solution".