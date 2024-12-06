No plans to increase VAT to 15%, Paetongtarn assures citizens

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday denied reports that the government intended to raise value-added tax (VAT) to 15%, taking to social media to address public concerns.
She said that she had discussed the matter with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, along with the PM’s policy advisory team.
She reassured the public that VAT will not be increased to 15% and that the Finance Ministry was studying reform of the tax structure with a comprehensive and fair approach to reduce inequality and enhance the country's competitiveness.
Tax reform in other countries has been a gradual process, often taking more than 10 years to study and implement effectively, she posted.
The government’s primary policy is to reduce public expenditure, improve government efficiency, and create opportunities to generate new income for citizens, ultimately aiming to enhance the quality of life for all Thai people, she said.
"Rest assured, fellow citizens, that the government operates with prudence, listens to all stakeholders, and prioritises the welfare of the people to drive our nation forward for everyone," Paetongtarn concluded in the post.