Ambitious land bridge project set to take off next year, says Suriya

The draft RFP document is expected to be completed within 2025, with investor selection slated for the third quarter of 2025. The project will then be submitted for Cabinet approval in the same year.

It is anticipated that the contract with the selected bidder will be signed in early 2026, he said.

The construction phase of the land bridge project will be divided into three stages:

Phase 1: Construction begins in 2026, to be completed and operational by the end of 2030.

Phase 2: Construction starts in 2031 and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2034.

Phase 3: Construction commences in 2035 and concludes by the end of 2036.

The land bridge project involves a total estimated investment of around 1.001 trillion baht. This will be allocated as follows:

Ranong Port: 330.81 billion baht

Chumphon Port: 305.67 billion baht

Connecting infrastructure (motorways and railways): 358.52 billion baht

The financial internal rate of return (FIRR) for investors is preliminarily estimated at 8.62%, with a payback period of 24 years.

According to a report by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, the project is expected to boost Thailand’s GDP growth from 4% per year as projected by the National Economic and Social Development Council to 5.5% per year.

Additionally, it will create around 280,000 jobs, with 130,000 positions in Ranong province and 150,000 in Chumphon province.

