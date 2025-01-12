Finance Ministry sets up panel to study Negative Income Tax system

A Tax Reform Committee has been set by the Finance Ministry to study the implementation of a Negative Income Tax (NIT) system, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said.

The study will focus on two main areas: restructuring the tax base and revising over 20 types of state welfare programmes.

A key aspect of the reform is consolidating all citizen data into a single database to improve welfare provision and support mechanisms for individuals with incomes below the threshold.