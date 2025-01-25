Paetongtarn addresses issue of air pollution

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed the issue of air pollution upon her return from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, during an interview at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday.
She emphasised that air pollution is not just on the national agenda but is a regional ASEAN issue. She said Foreign Minister Maris Sangiamphongsa has discussed collaboration within the ASEAN framework, particularly with countries involved in agricultural burning.
The prime minister acknowledged that Thailand is a contributor to the problem and stressed the need for collective measures across ASEAN countries. This includes reducing burning activities in high-impact areas and implementing clear policies to address the issue.
She noted that Thailand has been preparing measures since November 2024, outlining penalties for burning and reducing industrial emissions. While agricultural burning in Thailand has significantly decreased compared with the previous year, she pointed out that air pollution results from long-term accumulation and requires sustained effort from all stakeholders.
"It's truly time now, not just for any one person or any one country, but for everyone to come together and contribute in their own way to create a powerful impact. What the government is currently doing is addressing the immediate problems as effectively as possible. For the long term, we already have a plan in place, and for the medium and short terms, we've done everything we can," Paetongtarn said.