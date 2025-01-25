Paetongtarn addresses issue of air pollution

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed the issue of air pollution upon her return from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, during an interview at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday.

She emphasised that air pollution is not just on the national agenda but is a regional ASEAN issue. She said Foreign Minister Maris Sangiamphongsa has discussed collaboration within the ASEAN framework, particularly with countries involved in agricultural burning.