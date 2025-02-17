Phumtham to discuss strategy on South insurgency with ISOC Region 4

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, before his visit to inspect the southern border provinces on Monday, said the primary destination would be the Sirindhorn Army Camp in Pattani, the headquarters of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command.
He said he intends to receive detailed reports, particularly regarding ongoing discussions on adjusting the Southern Security Strategy. During this visit, he will meet with the commander of the 4th Army Area, who also serves as the director of ISOC Region 4 Forward Command, to review the progress of previous initiatives.
Phumtham will also offer some preliminary policy directions. Once the new strategy is finalised, further discussions will be held to clarify details, but the overall direction will remain within the established framework.
After this, Phumtham, who is also deputy prime minister, will visit the Provincial Police Region 9 headquarters in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, to observe police operations. Phumtham will also meet with the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC), responsible for development efforts.
Currently, a new development strategy is being designed, with the National Security Council (NSC) facilitating discussions. This requires collaboration among the military, administration and police. An evaluation and further planning will be conducted to establish the next steps.
Next, Phumtham will visit the 5th Infantry Division Task Force Command in Sadao, Songkhla, to observe the operations of the Thepsatri Forces and offer support to the military personnel. He will gather feedback, as there are issues to address regarding upcoming changes.
Having previously met with the NSC and tasked with revising the strategy, Phumtham believes that any changes should be based on input from the operational staff to ensure the correct direction. Ongoing initiatives will continue as planned.
The minister's visit to the Southern region comes after a recent surge in terrorist violence, prompting calls for revising the security strategy for the four southern border provinces.