Phumtham to discuss strategy on South insurgency with ISOC Region 4

Currently, a new development strategy is being designed, with the National Security Council (NSC) facilitating discussions. This requires collaboration among the military, administration and police. An evaluation and further planning will be conducted to establish the next steps.

Next, Phumtham will visit the 5th Infantry Division Task Force Command in Sadao, Songkhla, to observe the operations of the Thepsatri Forces and offer support to the military personnel. He will gather feedback, as there are issues to address regarding upcoming changes.

Having previously met with the NSC and tasked with revising the strategy, Phumtham believes that any changes should be based on input from the operational staff to ensure the correct direction. Ongoing initiatives will continue as planned.

The minister's visit to the Southern region comes after a recent surge in terrorist violence, prompting calls for revising the security strategy for the four southern border provinces.