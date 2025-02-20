Julapun has issues with Council of State draft on Entertainment Complex Act

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Thursday (February 20) that the Council of State’s draft of the Entertainment Complex Act, proposing that individuals must have a deposit of at least 50 million baht for six consecutive months to gain entry into a casino, requires further discussion.

Julapun stated that this principle differs from the government's approach. Beyond stimulating the economy and attracting foreign investment, a key objective of the Entertainment Complex project is to address illegal gambling, he said.