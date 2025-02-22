Who owns Social Security funds?

Social Security is a welfare system for workers, born out of people's struggles. However, there are many questions about whether the fund’s purpose still serves the public.

These concerns include doubts about transparency in budget management, such as the creation of a 275-million-baht app, and Social Security Board members’ luxurious study trips to Europe.

The mandatory insurance for workers in the corporate system, who pay a monthly premium of 750 baht, is meant to share the burdens and provide a safety net for non-government employees. But is this system still fair and just for the labour force?

Insured Individuals Can't Get Their Own Money Back

In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, many people suddenly lost their jobs as several businesses closed down. A group called the “Unpaid Beggars" emerged, demanding the return of their own contributions to the Social Security Fund as compensation.

Many of them were too old to find new employment but were under 55, which is the minimum age to claim a pension or severance under Social Security. The group made three demands: