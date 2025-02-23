Plummeting rice prices pose a challenge to Pheu Thai-led government

The issue intensified when farmers from central Thailand submitted a letter to the government, urging swift action to address the crisis. In response, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra called Pichai, who had just returned from Switzerland, for an urgent meeting with Agriculture Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat to discuss the matter.

Later that evening, Pichai led a meeting of the National Rice Policy and Management Committee's marketing subcommittee, where they approved three measures to assist farmers:

● Delayed second crop planting loans

● 6% interest rate compensation for mill operators, and

● Setting up rice procurement points at 300 baht above market price per ton. These measures, with a budget of 1.893 billion baht, will be presented to the National Rice Policy Committee for approval next week.

Pramote Jaroensilp, president of the Thai Farmers and Agricultural Association, stated that the current measures do not address the urgent needs of farmers who have been protesting. Furthermore, these measures open opportunities for policy corruption and are not well-prepared in terms of the institutions involved in the programmes.

The association has called for the reinstatement of rice price guarantees, of at least 12,000 baht per ton for rice with less than 15% moisture content, and at least 10,000 baht per ton for rice with moisture content under 25%.

The issue of falling rice prices remains a hot potato for the government and is unlikely to be resolved easily, as the government's stance differs from that of the farmers. If the government does not meet the farmers' demands, it could become a time bomb for the Pheu Thai Party, facing the potential of a farmers' protest.

However, whether it is the government's measures to alleviate the farmers' hardship or the farmers' demands for the reinstatement of income guarantee policies, both of these solutions are merely "temporary fixes" and fail to address the root cause of the problem.

In the past, problem-solving has often involved providing aid or compensation, primarily funded by the budget, without addressing the underlying causes. It must be acknowledged that Thai rice faces challenges, including high production costs, lower yields per rai compared to competing countries, fluctuations in rice prices according to market mechanisms, and the fact that Thai rice varieties are not in demand from importers, among other factors.

This year, it is estimated that rice production will reach 33-34 million tons of paddy rice, or 23 million tons of white rice, with an export target of 7.5 million tons.

It is time to seriously address the issue of Thai rice, not just offer superficial solutions. Otherwise, the issue of falling rice prices will become a time bomb for the Pheu Thai government if it remains in power for its full term.