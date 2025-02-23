‘Petty criminals’ – a single spark that ignited 20 years of violence

The Tak Bai Crackdown: A Tragedy of 85 Deaths

The Tak Bai incident, one of the deadliest crackdowns, resulted in more than 85 deaths, most of them caused by suffocation during transport.

Detainees were forced to lie face down, stacked on top of one another, in military trucks for three hours as they were transferred from Tak Bai district, Narathiwat, to Ingkhayutthaborihan Camp in Nong Chik district, Pattani. Many suffocated, while others suffered severe injuries, with some left permanently disabled.

As a 20-year statute of limitations on the Tak Bai incident neared its end, some victims and their families attempted to sue state officials. However, no defendants ever appeared in court, and the case officially expired on October 25, 2024.

When asked about the incident on the social-media app Clubhouse on February 22, 2021, while in exile, Thaksin responded:"I feel sorry for what happened. Most of it was under military control. I received reports. I feel sorry. I barely remember. Sorry."

Peace Talks Initiated under His Sister, but Silence under His Daughter

Thaksin's political network continuously attempted to address the unrest. The first formal peace talks were launched under the government of Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin’s younger sister.

Thailand officially engaged in direct negotiations with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), with Malaysia acting as a facilitator. This led to the Ramadan Peace Initiative, an agreement to halt violence during the Muslim holy month, marking a significant step toward conflict resolution.

Even during Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s tenure as prime minister – spanning eight years through both a coup and elections – Thailand maintained a chief negotiator for peace talks in the Deep South. While violence did not entirely cease, the situation gradually improved with initiatives such as the establishment of "pilot safety zones" and a ceasefire during Ramadan. By the time of the 2023 elections, the JCPP (Joint Comprehensive Peace Plan) Roadmap for Peace was proposed.

When the Pheu Thai Party returned to power in 2023, prime minister Srettha Thavisin prioritised economic solutions, highlighting the halal industry as a potential driver for development. The first-ever civilian chief peace negotiator, Chatchai Bangchuad, led talks in February 2024.

However, under Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration, no official peace dialogue team has been appointed. Violence has intensified and become more frequent, leaving the public questioning how Paetongtarn plans to address Deep South insurgency, beyond extending the Emergency Decree for the 79th time in the region.

Thaksin Returns to Deep South after 17 Years – What’s Next for Peace?

Despite Thaksin’s current role as an ASEAN adviser, where he actively addresses Myanmar’s civil war, he has rarely spoken about resolving the southern insurgency in recent years. His recent visit to the region is therefore seen as a crucial moment for peace efforts, with hopes that he might revitalise stalled negotiations.

Reports suggest that Thaksin may revive the “66/23” model, a policy once used by Gen Prem Tinsulanonda with former Communist insurgents. However, academics and activists argue that this approach is outdated and fails to address the root causes of the conflict.

Many believe that genuine dialogue and politics leading the military principle that Thaksin himself endorsed at the Future of Patani/Southern Border Provinces forum in June 2022 remains the best path forward.