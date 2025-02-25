Paetongtarn plans to tackle the call centre scam issue in Aranyaprathet

At the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Prime Minister Paetongtarn revealed plans to visit the Khlong Luek border checkpoint, located opposite Poipet in Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey Province, to address the growing issue of call-centre scams. This initiative comes with cooperation from the Cambodian government.

The Prime Minister highlighted that call-centre scams have evolved into a transnational threat, requiring international collaboration. While efforts along the Myanmar border have been productive, the issue has spread to other borders, including those with Laos and Cambodia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai reported progress in addressing issues at Mae Sot District in Tak Province, where disciplinary measures have been taken against implicated officials, including transfers and the establishment of investigative committees. Ongoing investigations aim to identify additional officials involved, with many under scrutiny for future disciplinary action.