Thailand promotes soft power through cuisine project

Statistics showed that 1,300 individuals were trained under the project last year and the number is expected to rise to 17,000 this year, 26,786 in 2026, and 30,000 in 2027.

Chumphol also highlighted that the project will create more opportunities for Thai chefs to work abroad while using Thai cuisine as a cultural ambassador to enhance global recognition of Thailand.

According to the Department of Foreign Trade by the end of 2023, there were 17,478 Thai restaurants abroad, with 6,850 located in the US.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network