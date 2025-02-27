PM Paetongtarn and police chief stay silent on reported Uyghur deportation

The trucks were spotted heading towards Rama IV Road before entering the expressway at Bon Kai, raising significant concerns about their cargo.
Speculation intensified when reports emerged that a China Southern Airlines flight departed from Don Mueang Airport shortly after. Many suspect that the trucks were carrying Uyghur refugees being secretly deported to China.
At Parliament, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated that she had yet to receive detailed information on the matter but emphasized that any actions taken must adhere to legal principles, international protocols, and human rights standards.
Meanwhile, National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet addressed the issue at the Royal Thai Police headquarters, stating that he could not disclose details at this time due to national security concerns. He assured that further clarification would be provided in due course.
Background on Uyghur refugees in Thailand
In 2014, Thai authorities discovered a group of over 350 Uyghurs who had entered the country illegally, with the largest group found near the Thailand-Malaysia border. They were detained in immigration facilities while awaiting deportation to China, despite international opposition warning that repatriation could lead to severe persecution.
The Uyghurs, a Turkic ethnic group primarily residing in China’s Xinjiang province, are predominantly Muslim. Following ethnic tensions in 2009 between Uyghurs and Han Chinese, China intensified its crackdown on the group, restricting cultural and religious practices and accusing them of separatism. In response, many Uyghurs sought asylum in third countries.
International human rights organizations have condemned China for alleged mass detentions of over one million Uyghurs in "re-education camps." The Chinese government has repeatedly denied these allegations.
Thailand’s controversial deportation of Uyghurs
On June 29, 2015, Thailand allowed 172 Uyghur women and children to seek asylum in Turkey. However, just nine days later, 109 Uyghur men were deported to China. Images surfaced showing them handcuffed with black hoods covering their heads while being transported on a plane.
This move triggered widespread international criticism, particularly from the United States and the European Union, for violating the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to a country where they may face persecution. The deportation was widely condemned as a serious human rights violation.
Erawan Shrine Bombing and Its possible connection to Uyghur deportation
One month after Thailand deported the Uyghur men, a deadly bombing struck the Erawan Shrine at Ratchaprasong on August 17, 2015. The attack killed 20 people and injured at least 120. Thai authorities arrested two Uyghur suspects and one Thai national but denied any link between the bombing and the deportations.
The Thai suspect was later acquitted, but the Uyghur defendants have remained on trial for over a decade. Their lawyer cites language barriers and the complexity of questioning over 400 witnesses as reasons for the prolonged legal process.
Before taking office on January 15, 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio firmly stated that he would push Thailand to prevent the deportation of the remaining 48 Uyghurs to China. He condemned China’s treatment of Uyghurs, describing their detention as ethnically and religiously motivated persecution and likening forced labour camps to modern-day slavery.
However, in the early hours of February 27, 2025, media reports indicated that prisoner transport vehicles with dark-tinted windows and concealed agency logos suspiciously left the Immigration Detention Center in Suan Phlu at 2.41am. It remains unclear what was transported from the facility, where the 48 Uyghur detainees were held.
Additionally, a China Southern Airlines flight departed Don Mueang Airport at 4.48am. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft reportedly slowed down and disappeared from FlightRadar24 while flying over Xinjiang, China, further fueling speculation about a secret deportation operation.