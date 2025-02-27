PM Paetongtarn and police chief stay silent on reported Uyghur deportation

The trucks were spotted heading towards Rama IV Road before entering the expressway at Bon Kai, raising significant concerns about their cargo.

Speculation intensified when reports emerged that a China Southern Airlines flight departed from Don Mueang Airport shortly after. Many suspect that the trucks were carrying Uyghur refugees being secretly deported to China.

Official responses to the incident

At Parliament, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated that she had yet to receive detailed information on the matter but emphasized that any actions taken must adhere to legal principles, international protocols, and human rights standards.

Meanwhile, National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet addressed the issue at the Royal Thai Police headquarters, stating that he could not disclose details at this time due to national security concerns. He assured that further clarification would be provided in due course.