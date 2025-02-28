PM visits Sa Kaeo border to tackle call centre scams

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Sa Kaeo province on Friday, February 28, 2025, to chair a meeting on efforts to combat call-centre scams and online crime.
The Prime Minister stated that she came to follow up on operations after Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as Minister of Defense, had previously visited the area last month to inspect the issue.
She emphasized that call-centre scams remain a major problem in Thailand and expressed gratitude to all involved, including security forces and police, for their swift response and effective handling of immediate challenges.
The visit aimed to review progress on directives issued during the last meeting and explore additional measures for further improvement.
During the visit, the Prime Minister received a briffing from the Governor of Sa Kaeo on the overall cybercrime suppression efforts. Authorities have taken action to shut down mobile signal towers in border areas, covering a four-district stretch from Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, and Aranyaprathet to Khlong Hat. Out of 118 signal towers in the area, 70 had permits, while 48 were unauthorized.
Other key actions included freezing mule bank accounts and cracking down on illegal accommodations, parking areas, and vehicle storage facilities, which were being used as transit points for illegal border crossings in Sa Kaeo’s border areas.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra issued the following directives:
The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) must monitor internet and communication signals, including SIM cards, to prevent their misuse by fraudsters. Additionally, any deactivated signals must not be reinstalled under any circumstances.
Security agencies, military, police, and local authorities must tighten border surveillance to prevent the smuggling of people and equipment, particularly through natural border crossings. Intelligence cooperation with local communities and neighbouring countries should be strengthened to track movements related to the government’s crackdown.
Military, police, customs, and administrative officials must carefully screen individuals to differentiate between perpetrators and victims. Arrest records must be clear and well-documented.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies must coordinate repatriation efforts for both Thai and foreign nationals. Special attention should be given to ensuring third-country transfers for deported individuals where necessary, with clear documentation to prevent repeat offenses in Thailand.
Immigration officers, border security forces, and intelligence agencies must enhance screening measures for individuals crossing the border. Authorities must crack down on illegal human trafficking routes to prevent migrant workers from falling victim to criminal networks. Border checkpoints with Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, and Malaysia should undergo stricter inspections.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports must ensure that anti-call centre measures do not negatively impact residents’ daily lives—not only in Sa Kaeo but across all affected provinces. While prioritizing safety, efforts should be made to minimize disruptions to local communities.
"In addition to safety, I do not want people’s daily lives to become less convenient. If new technologies are needed, I encourage all relevant agencies to study what solutions neighbouring countries or others have implemented and assess whether we can adopt them here in Thailand. That would be highly beneficial," she stated.
Following the meeting, the Prime Minister visited the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) Screening Centre in Sa Kaeo Province, which serves as a screening and victim identification hub for those affected by call-centre scams. The NRM is designed to streamline operations for agencies involved in combating online fraud.