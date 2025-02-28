PM visits Sa Kaeo border to tackle call centre scams

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited Sa Kaeo province on Friday, February 28, 2025, to chair a meeting on efforts to combat call-centre scams and online crime.

The Prime Minister stated that she came to follow up on operations after Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as Minister of Defense, had previously visited the area last month to inspect the issue.

She emphasized that call-centre scams remain a major problem in Thailand and expressed gratitude to all involved, including security forces and police, for their swift response and effective handling of immediate challenges.

The visit aimed to review progress on directives issued during the last meeting and explore additional measures for further improvement.

During the visit, the Prime Minister received a briffing from the Governor of Sa Kaeo on the overall cybercrime suppression efforts. Authorities have taken action to shut down mobile signal towers in border areas, covering a four-district stretch from Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, and Aranyaprathet to Khlong Hat. Out of 118 signal towers in the area, 70 had permits, while 48 were unauthorized.