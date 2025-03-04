PM grants Supreme Commander authority to tackle transnational threats

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra signed an executive order on February 28, 2025, to establish a mechanism focused on addressing security threats in border areas. This initiative targets the drug problem through a comprehensive approach, beginning with the disruption of production and distribution networks in collaboration with neighboring countries. It also involves intercepting and controlling drug smuggling and dismantling trafficking routes, while swiftly addressing cross-border crime.

The initiative aims to strengthen efforts against call center gangs and combat transnational crime, including emerging cross-border threats that affect the security of border areas and the daily lives of citizens. To ensure effective policy implementation in response to changing circumstances, the Prime Minister issued the following directive: