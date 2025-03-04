PM grants Supreme Commander authority to tackle transnational threats

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra signed an executive order on February 28, 2025, to establish a mechanism focused on addressing security threats in border areas. This initiative targets the drug problem through a comprehensive approach, beginning with the disruption of production and distribution networks in collaboration with neighboring countries. It also involves intercepting and controlling drug smuggling and dismantling trafficking routes, while swiftly addressing cross-border crime.
The initiative aims to strengthen efforts against call center gangs and combat transnational crime, including emerging cross-border threats that affect the security of border areas and the daily lives of citizens. To ensure effective policy implementation in response to changing circumstances, the Prime Minister issued the following directive:
A new executive body, the "Committee for the Prevention and Resolution of Security Threats in Border Areas with neighbouring countries," has been established. Chaired by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the committee includes as vice chairs the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, the Commander of the Royal Thai Army, the National Police Chief, the Deputy Supreme Commander, and a representative from the National Security Council Office.
The Committee is responsible for monitoring, analyzing, and evaluating security threats in the border regions. It will implement government policies, national security strategies, and specific plans designed to address these issues.
Furthermore, a "Centre for the Prevention and Resolution of Security Threats in Border Areas with neighbouring countries" will be set up, with the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces as the director. The Centre will oversee efforts to prevent and resolve security threats in the border areas and drive the effective implementation of national security policies to achieve tangible results.