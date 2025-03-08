2nd Army Region Commander inspects combat readiness, urges immediate deployment

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, conducted an inspection of the 103rd Artillery Battalion’s combat readiness in Korat province on Friday, March 7.
The inspection covered personnel, weaponry, equipment, vehicles, and tactical operations, ensuring that all elements are aligned for mission success.
A key focus of the battalion’s mission is artillery fire support at the 21st Cavalry Battalion (Main Battle Tank) training ground and the 2nd Combat Support Command.
In his address to the troops, Boonsin emphasized the importance of readiness and strength in enabling effective combat operations across various scenarios. He urged soldiers to strictly follow their commanders' directives and be prepared for immediate deployment upon orders.
Minister Phumtham Provides Update on Thai-Cambodian Border Situation
Meanwhile, Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai addressed the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, confirming that there are no significant developments.
He reported that Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Phana Khlaewplodthuk had briefed him and the Deputy Minister of Defense, assuring them that no military movements have occurred. The situation remains calm, with routine preparations and drills in place to safeguard sovereignty.
Phumtham reassured that communication between both sides remains open, and there are no policy-level disputes. However, to avoid escalation and prevent conflict, activities in sensitive border areas have been suspended. Both Thailand and Cambodia are committed to avoiding any violent incidents, with Thailand remaining steadfast in its efforts to protect its sovereignty while promoting peaceful relations between the two nations.
"The military is patriotic, but we do not want tensions to escalate into conflict. Dialogue should be prioritized wherever possible," Phumtham stated. "We also discourage activities that could lead to misunderstandings, on either side of the border. Regarding the planned event at Ta Muen Thom Temple, we have prohibited it, as allowing it would violate existing agreements."
Phumtham Urges Media to Avoid Spreading Misinformation
When questioned about the possible release of misleading clips designed to incite hatred between the two countries, Phumtham urged the media to avoid spreading distorted content.
He stressed the importance of maintaining public awareness, emphasizing that relations between Thailand and Cambodia are stable. He called for both countries to address the root causes of any tensions in order to prevent further conflict.
Phumtham also stated that while he preferred not to comment on certain issues to avoid misinterpretation, he reassured the public that the government has been closely monitoring the situation from the start.
"The military fully understands the situation and aims to prevent severe conflicts, as such disputes benefit no one and could destabilize the country. We urge against raising unclear or unverified issues that could inflame tensions," Phumtham added, calling for open communication to clarify any misunderstandings.