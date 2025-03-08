2nd Army Region Commander inspects combat readiness, urges immediate deployment

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, conducted an inspection of the 103rd Artillery Battalion’s combat readiness in Korat province on Friday, March 7.

The inspection covered personnel, weaponry, equipment, vehicles, and tactical operations, ensuring that all elements are aligned for mission success.

A key focus of the battalion’s mission is artillery fire support at the 21st Cavalry Battalion (Main Battle Tank) training ground and the 2nd Combat Support Command.

In his address to the troops, Boonsin emphasized the importance of readiness and strength in enabling effective combat operations across various scenarios. He urged soldiers to strictly follow their commanders' directives and be prepared for immediate deployment upon orders.