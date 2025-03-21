Drug caravan clashes with Thai Forces near border

A joint patrol unit comprising the rapid deployment platoon of the Pha Muang Force, officers from the Northern Border Precursors and Chemical Substances Drug Suppression and Interdiction Command (NB.YS.35), and the 3207th Ranger Company conducted an anti-drug trafficking operation along the Thailand-Myanmar border on Thursday (March 20, 2025).

At approximately 7.30pm, while patrolling a mountainous forest area between the Na Ma Auen and Pa Lo routes in Mae Sao Subdistrict, Mae Ai District, Chiang Mai Province—around seven kilometres from the Thailand-Myanmar border—officers spotted a group of 7-8 individuals suspected of being part of a drug-smuggling caravan. The group, seen carrying backpacks and travelling on foot, was immediately placed under surveillance.