Drug caravan clashes with Thai Forces near border

A joint patrol unit comprising the rapid deployment platoon of the Pha Muang Force, officers from the Northern Border Precursors and Chemical Substances Drug Suppression and Interdiction Command (NB.YS.35), and the 3207th Ranger Company conducted an anti-drug trafficking operation along the Thailand-Myanmar border on Thursday (March 20, 2025).
At approximately 7.30pm, while patrolling a mountainous forest area between the Na Ma Auen and Pa Lo routes in Mae Sao Subdistrict, Mae Ai District, Chiang Mai Province—around seven kilometres from the Thailand-Myanmar border—officers spotted a group of 7-8 individuals suspected of being part of a drug-smuggling caravan. The group, seen carrying backpacks and travelling on foot, was immediately placed under surveillance.
When the officers signaled for the suspects to stop and submit to a search, the group opened fire with unidentified firearms in an attempt to escape. The officers responded, resulting in a brief but intense gunfight.
Following the exchange of fire, additional reinforcements from the 3207th Ranger Company were dispatched to secure the area due to the dangers of clearing the scene at night.
By early Friday morning (March 21, 2025), Major General Kidakorn Chantra, Commander of the Pha Muang Force, ordered a thorough investigation of the site and the seized contraband.
Upon sweeping the area, authorities discovered the bodies of two deceased drug traffickers. The remaining suspects were believed to have retreated across the border into Myanmar. Further searches led to the recovery of two modified backpacks containing approximately 280,000 methamphetamine pills and three blocks of raw opium weighing 4.8 kilograms.
Additionally, officers seized a homemade long-barrel shotgun, a radio communication device, and a mobile phone. All confiscated items were handed over to investigators at Mae Ai Police Station for further legal proceedings.
The operation underscores ongoing efforts by Thai security forces to combat cross-border drug trafficking networks operating along the northern frontier.