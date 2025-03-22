E-cigarette users’ network thanks Parliament for acknowledging Ad Hoc Committee Report

A representative of the e-cigarette users’ network expressed their appreciation after the Thai Parliament acknowledged the report from the Ad Hoc Committee on E-Cigarettes.
A majority of the committee members support legalizing and properly regulating e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, calling it a crucial step in addressing the widespread use of e-cigarettes and protecting youth.
The report, which thoroughly considers all relevant aspects, will now be forwarded to the Cabinet for further deliberation.
Sarit Sitthiserichon, owner of the “Manudkwan” (Smokeman) Facebook page and a representative of e-cigarette users, thanked the House of Representatives for acknowledging the study on e-cigarette regulation in Thailand.
The study, conducted by the Ad Hoc Committee tasked with studying e-cigarette legislation and regulatory measures, proposed three options which the majority of committee members supported legalizing and properly regulating e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs).
“This report is a crucial step toward policy reform in addressing e-cigarette issues in Thailand, particularly youth usage. The country has maintained a ban on e-cigarettes for over a decade, yet this approach has failed to reduce usage rates. In fact, the number of e-cigarette users has increased tenfold in just two years. Additionally, the illicit e-cigarette market, which lacks quality control, has grown exponentially and is difficult to regulate, posing health risks to users. These issues highlight the ineffectiveness of the ban. Instead, proper legislation, as implemented in over 80 countries worldwide, is needed to ensure responsible regulation – not full prohibition nor an uncontrolled free market.”
The Committee’s report presents three policy options which are
1) maintain the current ban on e-cigarettes,
2) legalize and regulate only heated tobacco products (HTPs)
3) legalize and regulate both e-cigarettes and HTPs.
Among the 35 committee members, 26 supported options 2 and 3, favouring an end to the ban in favour of appropriate legal regulation.
Sarit added, “Thailand is moving in the right direction, just like other countries that previously banned e-cigarettes but later adopted regulatory measures. For instance, New Zealand initially banned e-cigarettes but opted for a regulatory approach, successfully reducing smoking rates. Similarly, Norway faced a surge in youth e-cigarette use due to prohibition and is now considering lifting the ban by the end of this year.”
He also noted that throughout the committee’s study process, both supporters and opponents of e-cigarette legalization were given equal opportunities to present their perspectives on health, economic, and social aspects. Ultimately, 26 out of 35 committee members supported the 2nd and 3rd approaches—comprehensive legalization and regulation—after thoroughly evaluating all factors.
“We appreciate this bold decision, which prioritizes real solutions over fearmongering and misinformation.”
“I have had the opportunity to express my opinions through various media and channels from time to time as an ordinary citizen affected by the ban. Despite pressure from NGOs attempting to discredit the report through media campaigns to maintain the e-cigarette ban, the committee remained committed to factual evidence and the realities of Thai society. This is commendable. The report will now be forwarded to the Cabinet for review, and we hope today’s parliamentary decision will serve as a first step toward enacting effective e-cigarette regulation in Thailand.”