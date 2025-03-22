E-cigarette users’ network thanks Parliament for acknowledging Ad Hoc Committee Report

A representative of the e-cigarette users’ network expressed their appreciation after the Thai Parliament acknowledged the report from the Ad Hoc Committee on E-Cigarettes.

A majority of the committee members support legalizing and properly regulating e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, calling it a crucial step in addressing the widespread use of e-cigarettes and protecting youth.

The report, which thoroughly considers all relevant aspects, will now be forwarded to the Cabinet for further deliberation.

Sarit Sitthiserichon, owner of the “Manudkwan” (Smokeman) Facebook page and a representative of e-cigarette users, thanked the House of Representatives for acknowledging the study on e-cigarette regulation in Thailand.

The study, conducted by the Ad Hoc Committee tasked with studying e-cigarette legislation and regulatory measures, proposed three options which the majority of committee members supported legalizing and properly regulating e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs).