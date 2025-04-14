Thailand sends two Ministers to US for tariff talks April 17–20

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap announced on Monday (April 14, 2025) that Thailand is finalizing its strategy for upcoming negotiations with the United States regarding US trade and tariff measures.

The strategy follows a summary meeting held last Friday (April 14) by a committee monitoring US tax policies, which included input from relevant ministries and key private sector representatives such as the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and major exporters and importers in agriculture and industry, Jirayu said.

The committee is set to finalize its conclusions on Tuesday, April 15. These findings will serve as the foundation for upcoming talks with the US government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and his negotiating team will depart for Seattle on Thursday, April 17, for preliminary discussions with American business groups across agriculture, industry, and investment sectors.