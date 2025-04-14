Thailand sends two Ministers to US for tariff talks April 17–20

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap announced on Monday (April 14, 2025) that Thailand is finalizing its strategy for upcoming negotiations with the United States regarding US trade and tariff measures.
The strategy follows a summary meeting held last Friday (April 14) by a committee monitoring US tax policies, which included input from relevant ministries and key private sector representatives such as the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and major exporters and importers in agriculture and industry, Jirayu said.
The committee is set to finalize its conclusions on Tuesday, April 15. These findings will serve as the foundation for upcoming talks with the US government.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and his negotiating team will depart for Seattle on Thursday, April 17, for preliminary discussions with American business groups across agriculture, industry, and investment sectors.
Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan will join the delegation on Sunday, April 20, forming a unified “Team Thailand.” The full delegation will travel to Washington, D.C., and is expected to meet with US government officials on Monday, April 21.
The Thai government affirms it is well-prepared, having compiled extensive data since January 2025 through consultations involving all relevant state agencies and the private sector.
The information encompasses all key export industries to the US and supports a negotiation strategy focused on balanced trade and sustainable economic partnership.
The Thai approach is guided by five key principles:
Strategic Economic Partnership: Strengthening collaboration in sectors where both nations are complementary, such as agriculture, food processing (particularly pet food), and technology. Thailand aims to enhance exports by sourcing quality, cost-effective raw materials like US corn.
Market Access and Tariff Adjustment: Reviewing tariff structures and agricultural import quotas aligned with the US National Trade Estimate 2025. The plan includes conditional market access for competitive US goods, ensuring minimal domestic impact and supporting fair, flexible trade.
Increased Imports from the US: Thailand plans to import essential goods such as natural gas, petrochemical raw materials, and commercial aircraft products that it cannot produce sufficiently, helping to balance trade and reduce the US trade deficit. Imports may also include cheese, walnuts, and fresh fruits like cherries and apples.
Stricter Export Controls: To address US concerns about third-country transshipments, Thailand will implement stricter rules on verifying product origins and enhance transparency to prevent misuse of Thai export channels.
Promoting Thai Investment in the US: Thailand will encourage private-sector investments in US manufacturing using local inputs. The goal is to build production bases in the US for global exports, diversifying risk and building a resilient global value chain.
All updates have been communicated to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who has instructed the negotiation team to prioritize fairness for both nations. The aim is to protect international trade interests while enabling Thai-made products to expand further into the US and global markets.