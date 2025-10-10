PDPA compliance reinforced: DPOs mandatory for all state agencies

The Royal Gazette has published a new regulation titled “Announcement of the Personal Data Protection Committee on State Agencies Required to Appoint Data Protection Officers (No. 2) 2025”, issued on October 9, to expand and update the previous regulation under Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) (2019).

The new announcement broadens the scope of state agencies that must appoint Data Protection Officers (DPOs), covering entities that handle large volumes of citizens’ personal data or conduct operations deemed to pose a high risk to the rights and freedoms of data subjects.