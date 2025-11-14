Thailand pushes ahead with US tariff negotiations

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said Thailand is pressing on with negotiations on US tariff issues, following recent discussions with the Commerce Ministry.

He stressed that Bangkok will continue to pursue a tax agreement with Washington while keeping political matters separate from trade talks.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is scheduled to meet Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun on November 17, with coordination for the negotiation currently underway.