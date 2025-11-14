Thailand pushes ahead with US tariff negotiations

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said Thailand is pressing on with negotiations on US tariff issues, following recent discussions with the Commerce Ministry.
He stressed that Bangkok will continue to pursue a tax agreement with Washington while keeping political matters separate from trade talks.
The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) is scheduled to meet Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun on November 17, with coordination for the negotiation currently underway.
Ekniti also revealed progress on the trade-facilitation framework involving the Customs Department, confirming that Thailand will abolish the rewards previously granted for customs tip-offs, a longstanding request from both the US and business operators.
A new regulation terminating the reward scheme, specifically for senior executives, will be issued by the end of November. Rewards for operational-level officers will remain unchanged.
“The reason this applies only to executives is due to conflicts surrounding appeals, arrest authority and approval powers,” he said. “Although the law has not yet been amended, the termination of the internal reward regulation for executives can proceed immediately,” Ekniti said.