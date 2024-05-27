Thanathorn welcomes good survey findings for Move Forward

He said he has sent a message to the members of the Move Forward Party, emphasising that over the next three years, they should make the most of every single day. They should use this time to demonstrate to the public the party's sincerity and determination to move Thailand forward as much as possible.

When election day arrives, the party will have the opportunity to govern the country and turn its policies into reality.

An opinion survey by King Prajadhipok’s Institute found that most Thais still favour the Move Forward Party to lead the government, with its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister.

When asked which party they would vote for in a constituency-based election if the polling were to occur in a few days, 35.7% of respondents chose Move Forward.

In a party-list election scenario, 44.9% of respondents indicated they would vote for Move Forward.

Regarding their preference for prime minister, 46.9% of respondents named Pita Limjaroenrat.