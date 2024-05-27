Thanathorn welcomes good survey findings for Move Forward

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, chairman of the Progressive Movement, commented on the survey results from the King Prajadhipok's Institute, reflecting that one year after the election, the popularity of the Move Forward Party has significantly increased.
This surge in support could potentially lead to more than 200 parliamentary seats in the next election. He expressed his gratitude to the public for their trust in his friends within the Move Forward Party.
Thanathorn expressed hope that the Move Forward Party will not disappoint the public and emphasised his strong desire for the party to work selflessly, focusing on developing Thailand. He said he aims to improve the quality of life for the people and to restore a complete democracy in the country.
"Thank you truly to the people. Although the results are satisfactory, they are still not enough. To be sufficient, we need to secure 250 seats," he said.
Thanathorn said that with three years remaining, the Move Forward Party must work even harder. The party aims to surpass the 250-seat threshold. If this goal is achieved by 2027, it will mark the beginning of significant change. Today, the party has progressed further than when the Future Forward Party was first conceived, but it is still not enough.
He said he has sent a message to the members of the Move Forward Party, emphasising that over the next three years, they should make the most of every single day. They should use this time to demonstrate to the public the party's sincerity and determination to move Thailand forward as much as possible.
When election day arrives, the party will have the opportunity to govern the country and turn its policies into reality.
An opinion survey by King Prajadhipok’s Institute found that most Thais still favour the Move Forward Party to lead the government, with its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat as prime minister.
When asked which party they would vote for in a constituency-based election if the polling were to occur in a few days, 35.7% of respondents chose Move Forward.
In a party-list election scenario, 44.9% of respondents indicated they would vote for Move Forward.
Regarding their preference for prime minister, 46.9% of respondents named Pita Limjaroenrat.