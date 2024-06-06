Govt orders King’s birthday celebrations amid amnesty bill tensions

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsaeng has ordered the military to organise elaborate events for His Majesty the King's 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary in July amid heightened tensions over a political amnesty bill.

Preparations for the King’s 72nd birthday on July 28 come as Parliament deliberates whether to include Article 112, which carries up to 15 years in jail for lese majeste, in the amnesty bill. The draft bill for "Political Amnesty in the Auspicious Year” is currently being reviewed by a House of Representatives special committee.

Chiefs of the Royal Thai Armed Forces responded to Suthin’s order on Wednesday by reaffirming their commitment to safeguard the monarchy, pledging to uphold its dignity and prevent disrespect towards the institution.

The draft amnesty has sparked fresh divisions in Parliament, particularly over the fate of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Thaksin, patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, is due to appear in court on June 18 to answer a charge of lese majeste stemming from an interview he gave to South Korean reporters in 2015.