Analysing Move Forward’s legal challenges

The Move Forward Party, which holds the most seats in Parliament but is currently in the opposition, is facing two major legal challenges.

The first challenge is a case seeking the dissolution of the party, and the second involves an ethical case against 44 MPs who co-signed a proposal to amend the lese-majeste law on March 25, 2021.

Both cases revolve around the contentious issue of lese-majeste.

The worst possible outcome for the dissolution case would be the disbandment of the party and the disqualification of its executive members from political activities.

As for the ethical case involving the 44 MPs, the gravest consequence would be the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) deciding to refer the case to the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Political Office Holders, which could result in their lifetime ban from politics.