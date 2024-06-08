Election Commission set to oversee senatorial election Sunday

Meanwhile, at Ban Bang Kapi School, the Bang Kapi District Office in Bangkok is finalising the venue for the district-level Senate election on Sunday.

Chuchart Pumnoi, director of Bang Kapi District, reported that the preparation process had reached 90%. Additional training, including equipment inspection, was conducted on Saturday at 8.30am. The only remaining task is venue arrangement, expected to be completed by Sunday.

Staff members have been briefed, particularly on ballot boxes during the second round, as each candidate will receive four ballots, raising concerns about the handling of the cards.

Chuchart explained the election process, starting with candidate registration from 8am to 9am. Officials will explain procedures before grouping individuals.

There are 20 groups of applicants in Bang Kapi district. Groups that do not make a selection will await a random draw. Each group can select a maximum of two candidates. They are allowed to vote for themselves, but cannot vote for any individual more than once. The top five candidates from each group will be selected as preliminary winners.

In case of a tie, a random draw will determine the final five individuals for each group. If a group has fewer than five candidates with scores, only those receiving votes will be considered.

The next step involves dividing candidates into no more than four lines, each consisting of five groups. Candidates can vote for one candidate from the preliminary winners in the same line but from different groups.

Chuchart acknowledged the novelty of this election, which includes self-selection within groups and cross-voting. However, with the majority of officials being teachers experienced in elections, the process should proceed smoothly, he said.

"Despite the challenges, everyone must adhere to EC regulations. Designated areas for cheering squads and observers have been arranged. Tomorrow, candidates must carry communication devices and ensure transparency, in accordance with EC regulations," Chuchart concluded.



