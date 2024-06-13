Is the Ban Pa legacy coming to an end?

It is this very vulnerability that has allowed his aides and political operatives to exploit him or persuade him to act according to their wishes, despite the past lessons from the political split among the 3 Ps siblings. Even now, such people remain close, causing the situation for both Prawit and Palang Pracharath to look grim.

The pressure comes from the most influential figure of them all, V1, who is directing the major political groups in several provinces that are seen as the main pillars of Palang Pracharath, pushing them to join the ruling party.

V1’s manoeuvring appears to kill two birds with one stone: increasing the ruling party’s MPs while simultaneously dismantling Palang Pracharath.

It’s no surprise that within Palang Pracharath, no one dares to respond or defend Uncle Pom against the accusations of political chaos caused by being behind the scenes in requesting the Constitutional Court to consider the impeachment of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for appointing Pichit Chuenban as minister despite having inappropriate qualifications, as they know exactly who they are up against.

An off-the-record meeting among the ruling party leaders and the influential V1 earlier this week at a central city safe house, which serves as V1’s political command centre, has made the future political landscape clearer.

Key figures from the coalition parties are certain: from now on, "If there’s an uncle, there’s no us". The government must exist without Palang Pracharath!

Keep an eye on the signals after June 18, as some cases involving the influential figure might be resolved more favourably, potentially giving them full control over political management.

In parallel, Uncle Pom’s situation at the Ban Pa is under V1’s scrutiny, as his group manoeuvres to end the Ban Pa legacy and remove Palang Pracharath from the coalition government in the near future.

