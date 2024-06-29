Senatorial elections reshape political landscape

The key issue is that if the donation is deemed illegitimate, the party risks dissolution. Additionally, Saksayam may face further investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for submitting a false asset and liability declaration.

In summary, Bhumjaithai is a party with significant vulnerabilities, facing the risk of dissolution, and its leaders have faced serious political allegations. Unlike the Move Forward Party, which seems to grow stronger with each dissolution attempt, Bhumjaithai appears to be heading in the opposite direction.

Given its tarnished image and the political challenges it faces, Bhumjaithai has often been seen as a “secondary" or "spare party" within the Pheu Thai-led government, despite being the second-largest party.

However, when Bhumjaithai secured a strong showing in the election, transforming into a dominant "blue faction" in the Senate, the political landscape changed dramatically, both overall and within the coalition government.

According to Krungthep Turakij newspaper, there are as many as 123 "blue faction" senators, accounting for 61.50%.

Insider sources suggest that the number might be even higher, at 140, which would be 70%.

However, political strategists from some major political parties believe these numbers are exaggerated, estimating the actual number to be around 75, or 37.5%.

"But regardless of the actual proportion of 'blue faction' senators, it must be acknowledged that Bhumjaithai has indeed achieved significant success in this arena," the paper said.

When the Bhumjaithai Party secures a stronghold in the Senate, the political landscape will undergo significant changes.

The Bhumjaithai Party’s leverage will increase substantially. This party will no longer be underestimated.

Bhumjaithai will wield considerable indirect political power through the Senate. Senators possess the authority to vote on the selection of members for independent agencies.

If the number of "blue faction" senators reaches as high as 123, as reported by Krungthep Turakij, or even 140, it can be said that the party almost monopolises the selection process for independent agency members.