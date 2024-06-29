Senatorial elections reshape political landscape

The results of the senatorial elections not only changed the political landscape but also transformed the image of the Bhumjaithai Party.
It can be said that the party has undergone a complete transformation, or a "from day to night" change.
Previously, Bhumjaithai, despite being a party with 71 seats and showing consistent growth in the number of MPs, was often underestimated.
It had once set a lofty goal of becoming a 100-seat party, with aspirations as high as 120 seats, but managed to secure only 71.
Bhumjaithai is viewed as having a "one-stop service" internal management system, which is not the "dream party" for advocates of democracy.
The party has the image of being backed by powerful families.
Regarded as a conservative party, It is perceived as aligning with conservative values.
There is a significant risk of the party being dissolved due to a Constitutional Court ruling on January 17, 2024, which found that party secretary general Saksayam Chidchob retained shares in Burijarern Construction Limited Partnership, leading to his removal from the position of minister of transport in the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The repercussions of Saksayam’s case reverberated through the party, as Burijarern Construction had previously donated funds to the Bhumjaithai. This company is still in effect controlled by Saksayam and has faced accusations of bid-rigging in the Ministry of Transport.
The key issue is that if the donation is deemed illegitimate, the party risks dissolution. Additionally, Saksayam may face further investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for submitting a false asset and liability declaration.
In summary, Bhumjaithai is a party with significant vulnerabilities, facing the risk of dissolution, and its leaders have faced serious political allegations. Unlike the Move Forward Party, which seems to grow stronger with each dissolution attempt, Bhumjaithai appears to be heading in the opposite direction.
Given its tarnished image and the political challenges it faces, Bhumjaithai has often been seen as a “secondary" or "spare party" within the Pheu Thai-led government, despite being the second-largest party.
However, when Bhumjaithai secured a strong showing in the election, transforming into a dominant "blue faction" in the Senate, the political landscape changed dramatically, both overall and within the coalition government.
According to Krungthep Turakij newspaper, there are as many as 123 "blue faction" senators, accounting for 61.50%.
Insider sources suggest that the number might be even higher, at 140, which would be 70%.
However, political strategists from some major political parties believe these numbers are exaggerated, estimating the actual number to be around 75, or 37.5%.
"But regardless of the actual proportion of 'blue faction' senators, it must be acknowledged that Bhumjaithai has indeed achieved significant success in this arena," the paper said.
When the Bhumjaithai Party secures a stronghold in the Senate, the political landscape will undergo significant changes.
The Bhumjaithai Party’s leverage will increase substantially. This party will no longer be underestimated.
Bhumjaithai will wield considerable indirect political power through the Senate. Senators possess the authority to vote on the selection of members for independent agencies.
If the number of "blue faction" senators reaches as high as 123, as reported by Krungthep Turakij, or even 140, it can be said that the party almost monopolises the selection process for independent agency members.