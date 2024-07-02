Stormy weather ahead as ‘Orange tide’ washes over Pheu Thai

In terms of political parties that the public would support today, Move Forward is leading with 49.20%, while Pheu Thai is in a distant second place with just 16.85%.

This is why Thaksin is reportedly preparing to visit Ubon Ratchathani, the stronghold of Kreing Kantinan, the Deputy Minister of Interior, and will also call on the Sasomsub family in Nakhon Pathom as part of his strategy to rely on big political families to counter the rising Orange tide of the Move Forward Party.

Charn Puangpetch’s victory reflects the power of the eight major political families in Pathum Thani, who united to defeat Kamronwit.

Even though Charn was wearing the Pheu Thai shirt and had Thaksin and the Shinawatra family campaigning for him, it did not significantly boost his popularity, as Thaksin's brand is no longer as powerful as it once was.

With Charn's campaign struggling against Kamronwit, the big political families in Pathum Thani were forced to employ all sorts of electoral strategies, eventually securing Charn his fourth term as PAO president.