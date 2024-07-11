Election of Senate president and vice presidents expected next week

The newly installed Senate was inaugurated on Wednesday (July 10), following the EC’s certification of the results of the 2024 Senate election that saw 200 elected senators and a reserve list of 100 approved. One senator-elect, Kordiyah Song-ngam, was temporarily suspended due to her advisory role to the president of the Ang Thong Provincial Administration Organisation.
The next step involves the new senators presenting themselves to the Secretary-General of the Senate on July 11, 12, and 15. Once this is complete, the Secretary-General will schedule the first Senate meeting where the 200 senators will take their oaths before taking office, followed by the election of the Senate President and Vice Presidents.
Attention is focused on the position of Senate President, who also serves as Vice President of the National Assembly. Two key contenders are General Kriangkrai Srirak, a high-ranking senator from the Public Administration and Security Group, and Mongkol Surasajja, former director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration.
Kriangkrai is known to be close to Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, as they were classmates in a high-profile course at the National Defence College of Thailand. His connections and reputation among both old and new powers, along with signals from key figures, bolster his candidacy.
Additionally, his background as a cadet with notable alumni in high command strengthens his position.
Mongkol, on the other hand, has strong ties to the influential Buriram political family and extensive experience in provincial administration. Despite criticism of his close ties to this political group, his expertise in governance and past roles, including serving under Deputy Minister Songsak Thongsri from the Bhumjaithai Party, make him a formidable contender.
Regardless of who becomes the president, both Kriangkrai and Mongkol are expected to play significant roles in the Senate.
Several pressing issues await the new Senate's attention, including the selection of a new member for the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to replace General Boonyawat Kruahong, who has reached mandatory retirement age.
The Senate Secretariat recently shortlisted 11 candidates, who will undergo a thorough vetting process before being interviewed and possibly appointed.
Another key agenda is the selection of a new Ombudsman to replace Somsak Suwansujarit. Applications will remain open until July 16.
Additionally, the Senate will review the 2025 fiscal budget and the mid-year budget for 2024, which includes funding for the Digital Wallet project approved by the Cabinet in May. The budget is expected to be passed in August and then presented to the Senate for approval.