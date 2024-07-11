Election of Senate president and vice presidents expected next week

Attention is focused on the position of Senate President, who also serves as Vice President of the National Assembly. Two key contenders are General Kriangkrai Srirak, a high-ranking senator from the Public Administration and Security Group, and Mongkol Surasajja, former director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration.

Kriangkrai is known to be close to Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, as they were classmates in a high-profile course at the National Defence College of Thailand. His connections and reputation among both old and new powers, along with signals from key figures, bolster his candidacy.

Additionally, his background as a cadet with notable alumni in high command strengthens his position.

Mongkol, on the other hand, has strong ties to the influential Buriram political family and extensive experience in provincial administration. Despite criticism of his close ties to this political group, his expertise in governance and past roles, including serving under Deputy Minister Songsak Thongsri from the Bhumjaithai Party, make him a formidable contender.