Thaksin returns to Surin to challenge Newin’s dominance

However, Surin’s local politics has been dominated by three families over the past 30 years.

Though the Mungcharoenporn family has engaged in national politics under both Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai banners.

After the defeat in Surin in 2011, Newin strategized to link up Surin and Buri Ram and put Pakorn Mungcharoenporn in the commander’s position.

In 2012, Newin supported Kittiphat Rungtanakiat's successful third-term bid for Surin PAO president.

He also backed Pakorn as president of the Surin City Football Club, hoping to replicate the success of his own Buriram United.

However, Surin residents were not pleased and considered this a move by the Chidchob family to take over. Consequently, Surin City Football Club did not receive local support, leading Pakorn to step back.

Pakorn then focused on developing young Muay Thai athletes and school football.



Family politics

Surin’s political terrain is an intricate web of political alliances and family ties.

In 2020, the Surin Unity Group, comprising key local families, nominated Pornchai Mungcharoenporn, a former Bhumjaithai MP candidate, for PAO president. Pornchai won comfortably.

Pornchai aims to run again in the next term, further strengthening the three-family tie-up in Surin, and the two neighbouring provinces – Si Sa Ket and Buri Ram. The Trisaranakul family is in charge in Si Sa Ket, while the Chidchobs hold influence over Buri Ram.

In recent electoral cycles, Surin has witnessed a shift away from traditional party loyalties towards candidates and alliances that promise local empowerment and development. This is underscored by Newin’s “foundation pile” strategy, focusing on cultivating new, reliable candidates at the grassroots level – a strategy that paid off for Bhumjaithai in 2023.

His party secured five out of eight districts in Surin, while Pheu Thai, which had swept up in Surin in 2011 and 2019, only one three districts.