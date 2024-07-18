Survival or death-rebirth: Move Forward’s fate to be sealed on Aug 7

Move Forward’s fate will be decided on August 7 when the Constitutional Court will determine whether the opposition party should be dissolved for pushing to amend the lese majeste law.

The Election Commission (EC) earlier petitioned the court to rule if Move Forward’s campaign to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code amounted to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

Move Forward’s predecessor, Future Forward, faced two dissolution cases after scoring a stunning third place in its 2019 electoral debut when it won 81 of the 500 PM seats.

The first case, which saw the party accused of ties to the fabled "Illuminati", was dismissed in a unanimous ruling by the Constitutional Court. But the second case sealed Future Forward’s dissolution after the court ruled 7-2 that its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s 192-million loan to the party constituted illegal funding.