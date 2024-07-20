Pheu Thai MP Chalerm Yubamrung wooed by Palang Pracharath

A news release from the Palang Pracharath Party revealed that Pol Capt Chalerm Yubamrung, a list MP of the Pheu Thai Party, met with Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, head of the Palang Pracharath Party, at his private residence in Minburi on Friday to discuss the current political situation.
At the discussion, Prawit invited Chalerm to join the Palang Pracharath Party. Initial reports suggest that Chalerm agreed, but his position as an MP for Pheu Thai is a complication, as the party has no plan to expel him. If he were expelled, he would move to the Palang Pracharath Party.
Additionally, there are reports that Wan Yubamrung, former MP for Bangkok from the Pheu Thai Party and son of Chalerm, who resigned from Pheu Thai just last week, will join the Palang Pracharath Party next week.
The reports noted that during the election of the president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), Wan supported Pol Lt Gen Kamronwit Thoopkrachang on the vote-counting day. Kamronwit was competing against Charn Puangpetch, supported by Pheu Thai.
This caused Paetongtarn Shinawatra, head of the Pheu Thai Party, to summon Wan for a discussion over the discomfort this caused, which greatly upset Chalerm.
He even challenged the Pheu Thai Party to expel him. Consequently, Wan resigned from his position as assistant minister to the Ministry of Public Health and from Pheu Thai.