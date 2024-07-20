Pheu Thai MP Chalerm Yubamrung wooed by Palang Pracharath

At the discussion, Prawit invited Chalerm to join the Palang Pracharath Party. Initial reports suggest that Chalerm agreed, but his position as an MP for Pheu Thai is a complication, as the party has no plan to expel him. If he were expelled, he would move to the Palang Pracharath Party.

Additionally, there are reports that Wan Yubamrung, former MP for Bangkok from the Pheu Thai Party and son of Chalerm, who resigned from Pheu Thai just last week, will join the Palang Pracharath Party next week.