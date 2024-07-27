How Pheu Thai aims to woo the public through its economic strategy

The digital wallet scheme is a critical tool to address Thailand's urgent economic issues, with the government pushing through opposition to extend opportunities to all citizens over 16 years old with annual income under 840,000 baht, in order to stimulate the economy and build a digital economic base.

Thailand's economic slump has persisted for years, with investment levels below potential for over a decade. The Covid-19 crisis exacerbated these issues, slowing recovery compared to other ASEAN countries.

The Pheu Thai Party plans to use its stint in government to tackle economic problems and leverage MPs to explain these efforts to the public strategically.

The first strategy involves the Pheu Thai Party's ideas, the second is the execution by the Srettha government, and the third stage involves MPs communicating with the public.

The economic strategy includes six key points to increase income: proactive foreign policy, raising agricultural prices, promoting tourism, accelerating investment, increasing income through wage and salary hikes, and promoting soft power.

The strategy to “reduce expenses” has four key points: reduce energy costs, suspend farmers’ debt, resolve public debt, and combat online crime.

The "expand opportunities" strategy includes eleven points: implementing the digital wallet initiative, enhancing healthcare services, tackling drug issues, resolving water supply issues, accelerating land title issuance, addressing the PM2.5 crisis, passing crucial laws, gradually reducing military size, improving transportation, responding to crises to boost confidence, and introducing a retirement lottery to encourage voluntary savings.

The "retirement lottery" is another significant "populist" initiative, expected to start in early 2025, allowing citizens to save legally with a chance to win prizes.

These 21 key initiatives aim to "increase income, reduce expenses, and expand opportunities", addressing the economic crisis through proactive policies, with MPs supporting these efforts on the ground.

If Pheu Thai succeeds in most of these initiatives, it will solidify its achievements for the next election. However, if the party fails to deliver, the promises might return to haunt, making it harder to regain a leading position.