Move Forward makes deals ahead of potential dissolution ruling

Move Forward Party has already made a contingency plan if the August 7 verdict from the Constitutional Court is unfavourable and requires its dissolution.
As negotiated by Move Forward leaders, members will transfer to the Thinkakhaochaovilai Party.
Discussions will then follow on whether the party will retain its old name or get a new one – though no decision on a new title has been made.
As for the party leader, a consensus has been reached both within the party and from external influences that the best candidate would be deputy Move Forward leader and party-list MP Sirikanya Tansakul. The new party’s executive committee will likely comprise Move Forward’s 44 MPs.
The recently established Thinkakhaochaovilai Party uses Buddhism as a core principle to guide its party policies.
When Move Forward’s predecessor Future Forward was dissolved, many of its MPs defected to opposing parties, earning the nickname “cobras”. This time though, a Move Forward leader revealed, the biggest concern is not “cobras” but “worms”. Unlike “cobras”, who switch parties, “worms” stay within the party and leak information to rivals.
Meanwhile, there are 10 Move Forward executives who may face a ban from politics for 10 years if the charter court calls for dissolution. Among them are former leader Pita Limjaroenrat, party leader Chaithawat Tulathon and Padipat Suntiphada, who was an executive committee member representing the North when the case was filed.
He is currently a member of the Fair Party and first deputy speaker of the House.