Nine police officers wounded in attack by suspected southern insurgents

The blast sent shrapnel flying into a utility pole and the security post building, but no one was injured.

The bombs were found to be improvised explosive devices.

Police officers spotted about 250 metres from the site of the second blast a white Isuzu pickup truck with foam boxes in the back, resembling a vendor's vehicle, parked on the roadside next to the wall of the Pattani Provincial Police flats.

They instructed officers to move away, and as two officers in an armored vehicle were inspecting the second site, the assailants detonated the car bomb in the pickup truck, causing a loud explosion. Shrapnel pierced the armored vehicle's windshield and almost penetrated the left door.

The explosion set the pickup truck on fire, leaving only the charred remains.

The blast also shattered the windows of the flats and damaged belongings inside.

After the incident, authorities were instructed to carefully inspect all three sites, gathering physical evidence, bomb fragments, and other materials to investigate any links to a specific group.

CCTV footage from all entry and exit points is being examined. Initial findings suggest a premeditated attack, with at least 6-8 individuals involved. They likely used motorcycles to transport the bombs to the first and second sites before driving away. The car bomb was then parked at the third site, and another assailant on a motorcycle helped the driver escape.

The method resembles previous attacks, where the first bomb is detonated to draw in the authorities before the second and third bombs, including a car bomb, are triggered.

The Security Investigation Unit said that the incident was likely an attempt by insurgents to retaliate against authorities after the killing of three suspects on August 1 and the recent killing of one suspect in Chanae district, Narathiwat province, on Thursday (August 8).

Prior to the incident, intelligence reports warned of potential bombings in the area. In response, security forces intensified patrols in Pattani province, especially in the city, where strict inspections of all incoming vehicles were conducted.

It is believed that the assailants had a target within the city but, unable to enter, chose to attack the outskirts instead.

Initial CCTV footage shows the suspected vehicle traveling from the Bana-Laem Nok Road before being abandoned, with a motorcycle following closely in front and behind.

Security forces are currently tracking the group responsible and investigating any connections to other bombings.

The vehicle's owner is identified as Sitthiporn, a 26-year-old resident of Ongkharak subdistrict, Bang Pla Ma district, Suphan Buri province. It is suspected that the vehicle may have been stolen by the assailants.