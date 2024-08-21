Pita heads to Harvard as a Visiting Democracy Fellow

Pita said that his next chapter will begin at Harvard University this semester as a Visiting Democracy Fellow. He expressed his excitement about this opportunity to further his commitment to promoting leadership and democratic principles in the ASEAN region.

"Returning to Harvard this time is deeply meaningful to me because, during my previous studies here, I was greatly inspired by several former leaders who served as visiting fellows at the university. They played crucial roles in transforming their countries and lived in Boston to nurture new leaders regardless of race," he wrote.

Pita also outlined two main goals for his time at Harvard:

Sharing: He intends to share his experiences in leadership, political struggles, democratic systems, public policy, and citizen engagement with young people across ASEAN studying at Harvard, not just Thai students.

Learning: He aims to gather knowledge to enhance his ability to address issues in Thailand and beyond.