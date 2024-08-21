Coalition partners submit names of ministerial candidates

Prime minister’s secretary-general Prommin Lertsuridej said on Wednesday (August 21) that all coalition parties had submitted lists of their ministerial nominees and now their qualifications would be checked.
After former prime minister Srettha Thavisin was dismissed by the Constitutional Court over the issue of ministerial appointments, coalition leader Pheu Thai is now exceptionally strict about qualification checks for new ministers joining the government, Prommin said.
He said that the appointment of ministers would depend on the choices made by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who will submit the names for royal approval.
He did not disclose details of names on the list, but Thai media has speculated that almost all coalition parties have submitted the same ministerial nominees who were part of the Srettha Cabinet.
The Bhumjaithai Party, with 70 seats, has submitted all the same names. Bhumjaithai’s principle is to keep its key members satisfied by maintaining the same quotas. Whether nominees pass the qualification checks depends on the leading party, Pheu Thai, and the government's qualification screening team.
For example, if Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth's name does not pass, the party will discuss proposing a replacement, with speculation that his sister, former agriculture minister Mananya Thaiseth, might be considered. However, this would have to be approved by the coalition leader.
The Bhumjaithai Party's ministerial list includes:
Anutin Charnvirakul as deputy prime minister and interior minister
Chada Thaiseth as deputy interior minister
Songsak Thongsri as deputy interior minister
Pol General Permpoon Chidchob as education minister
Surasak Phancharoenworakul as deputy education minister
Supamas Isarapakdee as minister of higher education
Pipat Ratchakitprakarn as labour minister
Napinthorn Srisanpang as commerce minister
The Chart Thai Pattana Party, with 10 seats, has proposed Varawut Silpa-archa as social development and human security minister.
The Prachachart Party, with 9 seats, has proposed Tawee Sodsong as justice minister.
The United Thai Nation Party with 36 seats did not submit all the previous names as the party has one vacant ministerial position due to the resignation of former Deputy Finance Minister Kritsada Chienawicharana. The party reportedly has submitted the following names:
Pirapan Salirathvibhaga, as deputy prime minister and energy minister
Ekkanat Prompan, as industry minister
Pimphatra Wichayakul, as deputy minister in one of the ministries
Suchart Chomklin, as deputy commerce minister
However, there are conflicting reports within the party, with some leaders opposing this list and providing alternative information, particularly regarding the position of Pimphatra, who may be excluded.
As for Ekkanat, there are concerns about his qualifications.
Meanwhile, the Palang Pracharath Party, is split into two factions following reports on the removal of Thammanat Prompao as the minister of agriculture and cooperatives. There were reports that the party had submitted two lists: one from Prawit Wongsuwan's faction and one from Thammanat's faction.
However, on Wednesday Prawit 's faction clarified that it had decided to submit the same list of ministers who served under Srettha, with no changes at all.