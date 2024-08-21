Coalition partners submit names of ministerial candidates

For example, if Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiseth's name does not pass, the party will discuss proposing a replacement, with speculation that his sister, former agriculture minister Mananya Thaiseth, might be considered. However, this would have to be approved by the coalition leader.

The Bhumjaithai Party's ministerial list includes:

Anutin Charnvirakul as deputy prime minister and interior minister

Chada Thaiseth as deputy interior minister

Songsak Thongsri as deputy interior minister

Pol General Permpoon Chidchob as education minister

Surasak Phancharoenworakul as deputy education minister

Supamas Isarapakdee as minister of higher education

Pipat Ratchakitprakarn as labour minister

Napinthorn Srisanpang as commerce minister

The Chart Thai Pattana Party, with 10 seats, has proposed Varawut Silpa-archa as social development and human security minister.

The Prachachart Party, with 9 seats, has proposed Tawee Sodsong as justice minister.

The United Thai Nation Party with 36 seats did not submit all the previous names as the party has one vacant ministerial position due to the resignation of former Deputy Finance Minister Kritsada Chienawicharana. The party reportedly has submitted the following names:

Pirapan Salirathvibhaga, as deputy prime minister and energy minister

Ekkanat Prompan, as industry minister

Pimphatra Wichayakul, as deputy minister in one of the ministries

Suchart Chomklin, as deputy commerce minister

However, there are conflicting reports within the party, with some leaders opposing this list and providing alternative information, particularly regarding the position of Pimphatra, who may be excluded.

As for Ekkanat, there are concerns about his qualifications.

Meanwhile, the Palang Pracharath Party, is split into two factions following reports on the removal of Thammanat Prompao as the minister of agriculture and cooperatives. There were reports that the party had submitted two lists: one from Prawit Wongsuwan's faction and one from Thammanat's faction.

However, on Wednesday Prawit 's faction clarified that it had decided to submit the same list of ministers who served under Srettha, with no changes at all.