Paetongtarn forecasts policy priorities at press conference

Paetongtarn affirmed her commitment to serving the country to the best of her ability, stating, "I, along with all Cabinet members, will work against time every hour, every second, not letting any moment go to waste. We are representatives elected by the people from diverse regions and political backgrounds, spanning different age groups.

“I will leverage the strengths of diversity among the Cabinet to work effectively. We will turn this diversity into a strength to solve problems comprehensively and accurately. I believe that 'opportunity' is something we can create.

“Today, my Cabinet and civil servants across all sectors are ready to work toward creating equal opportunities and restoring confidence in Thailand. Not tomorrow, but starting this very minute,” she emphasised.

Additionally, the government will need to hold more discussions on resolving the issue of flooding, which the Cabinet recognises as a recurring problem that affects citizens every year. The government is committed to addressing this issue thoroughly and seriously, she said.