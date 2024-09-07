Paetongtarn forecasts policy priorities at press conference

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held a press conference after Saturday's special Cabinet meeting, stating that the country is facing numerous problems, many of which are chronic and challenging, requiring the government to work against time.
The government’s approach to solving these issues will involve short-, medium- and long-term policies, she said.
Urgent policies include addressing debt issues, debt restructuring, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), stimulating the economy, and assisting vulnerable groups.
Medium-term policies will focus on extending existing industries, developing the creative economy, driving soft-power policies, improving transportation infrastructure, transforming Thailand into an aviation hub, enhancing public utilities, and fostering human-capital development.
Detailed explanations will be provided during a policy statement presented to Parliament on September 12-13.
Cabinet ministers have been instructed to be prepared to answer questions and explain the policies to the public.
Paetongtarn affirmed her commitment to serving the country to the best of her ability, stating, "I, along with all Cabinet members, will work against time every hour, every second, not letting any moment go to waste. We are representatives elected by the people from diverse regions and political backgrounds, spanning different age groups.
“I will leverage the strengths of diversity among the Cabinet to work effectively. We will turn this diversity into a strength to solve problems comprehensively and accurately. I believe that 'opportunity' is something we can create.
“Today, my Cabinet and civil servants across all sectors are ready to work toward creating equal opportunities and restoring confidence in Thailand. Not tomorrow, but starting this very minute,” she emphasised.
Additionally, the government will need to hold more discussions on resolving the issue of flooding, which the Cabinet recognises as a recurring problem that affects citizens every year. The government is committed to addressing this issue thoroughly and seriously, she said.