A look into the conflict between Prawit and Thaksin

On Prawit's side, he is also facing heavy retaliation from Thaksin's camp, including efforts to shut down people in the Wongsuwan family and push the Palang Pracharat Party’s Prawit faction into the opposition.

This has continued with the release of audio clips resembling Prawit requesting to be prime minister, as well as the reshuffling of civil servants.

Moreover, there are plans to “reclaim” the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation, which serves as Prawit's command centre.

Recently, Prompong Noppharit, a member of the Pheu Thai Party, requested an investigation into the actions of Pravit as a list MP who did not participate in voting about 13 times out of a total of 16 votes, which accounts for 81.25%.

According to the regulations regarding the code of ethics of the House of Representatives, MPs are required to dedicate time to attend meetings and must not be absent without justification unless they are ill or have a force-majeure reason. Membership as an MP ends if an individual is absent from more than one-fourth of the meeting days without permission from the Speaker.

However, one day later, Apath Sukhanan, secretary general of the House of Representatives, spoke about the procedures, stating that MPs can submit leave requests through a form both in advance of the meeting day and up to seven days after the meeting day. The approval of leave is at the discretion of the Speaker, and in the past, General Pravit has submitted leave requests for each meeting he did not attend.

It cannot be denied that the various legal battles occurring now are further emphasising the retaliatory conflict between Prawit and Thaksin, which is intensifying with no signs of compromise. As for who will stay or who will go, that remains to be seen for the long haul.

