A look into the conflict between Prawit and Thaksin

The game of retaliation between Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharat Party, and Thaksin Shinawatra, Big Boss of the Pheu Thai Party, shows no signs of a simple resolution. The various legal wars released daily only intensify the ongoing conflict.
The latest case involves the mysterious date of a stock transfer by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, which has raised questions and demands for an investigation from Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a member of the Palang Pracharat Party.
The Constitution prohibits ministers, including the prime minister, from holding more than 5% of shares or being employed by any individual.
The latest official information reveals that among the 21 companies in which Paetongtarn holds shares, only the shares in Alpine Golf and Sports Club, the owner of Alpine Golf Course, were transferred to her mother.
For the remaining 20 companies, the latest shareholder list between April 24 and 30 still shows Paetongtarn as a shareholder.
Previously, Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, secretary general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), said the prime minister's share transfer could be completed within 15 days after taking the oath of office.
Given this, attention must be paid to the date of Paetongtarn’s stock transfer.
Previously, Ruangkrai sent a letter to the Election Commission requesting an investigation into Prime Minister Paetongtarn regarding her nomination of Phumitham Wechayachai as minister of defence, questioning whether there was clear integrity and adherence to ethical standards.
The underlying issue is how Prime Minister Paetongtarn could appoint “Comrade Yai”, who has a history of entering the jungle, and taking up arms to fight against the government to become the minister of defence.
On Prawit's side, he is also facing heavy retaliation from Thaksin's camp, including efforts to shut down people in the Wongsuwan family and push the Palang Pracharat Party’s Prawit faction into the opposition.
This has continued with the release of audio clips resembling Prawit requesting to be prime minister, as well as the reshuffling of civil servants.
Moreover, there are plans to “reclaim” the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation, which serves as Prawit's command centre.
Recently, Prompong Noppharit, a member of the Pheu Thai Party, requested an investigation into the actions of Pravit as a list MP who did not participate in voting about 13 times out of a total of 16 votes, which accounts for 81.25%.
According to the regulations regarding the code of ethics of the House of Representatives, MPs are required to dedicate time to attend meetings and must not be absent without justification unless they are ill or have a force-majeure reason. Membership as an MP ends if an individual is absent from more than one-fourth of the meeting days without permission from the Speaker.
However, one day later, Apath Sukhanan, secretary general of the House of Representatives, spoke about the procedures, stating that MPs can submit leave requests through a form both in advance of the meeting day and up to seven days after the meeting day. The approval of leave is at the discretion of the Speaker, and in the past, General Pravit has submitted leave requests for each meeting he did not attend.
It cannot be denied that the various legal battles occurring now are further emphasising the retaliatory conflict between Prawit and Thaksin, which is intensifying with no signs of compromise. As for who will stay or who will go, that remains to be seen for the long haul.