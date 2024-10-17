The iCON Group scandal points to deeper problems in various Thai sectors

The allegations against The iCON Group, a direct-selling business led by “Boss Paul” Waratphol Waratvorakul, reveal increasingly deep connections to various sectors.
It starts with the entertainment industry, where celebrities were used as "puppets", either willingly or through deception, to enhance the credibility of The iCON Group and lure victims into believing in the business.
The situation then extends to the political sphere, with an audio clip surfacing of a politician asking for bribes and promising the support of "divine forces" (big-name politicians) to protect the group.
Simultaneously, questions have been raised about the “civil servants and government agencies” involved, corruption and abuse of power to benefit risky business operations.
Recently, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), tasked with directly overseeing and protecting citizens' rights, has come under scrutiny after its executives were linked to the case.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has continuously assessed the integrity and transparency of government agencies through its Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA).
In 2024, the average ITA score nationwide was 93.05, up by 2.86 points from 2023. Of the 8,325 agencies evaluated, 7,696, or 92.44%, scored above 85 points.
In 2023, the national average score was 90.19, up 2.62 points from 2022.
In summary, the NACC’s ITA scores have improved each year, with more agencies meeting the criteria. However, corruption in Thai society continues to rise despite these improvements.
The ITA scores of the OCPB were: 90.87 in 2024; 91.46 in 2023; 90.14 in 2022; 89.66 in 2021; and 79.35 in 2020.
The scores of the Royal Thai Police were: 85.92 in 2024; 58.80 in 2023; 81.56 in 2022; 86.96 in 2021; and 83.95 in 2020.
The scores of the Department of Special Investigation were: 92.98 in 2024; 92.63 in 2023; 95.43 in 2022; 91.38 in 2021; and 86.63 in 2020.
The Anti-Money Laundering Office’s scores were: 89.59 in 2024; 87.80 in 2023; 95.04 in 2022; 97.45 in 2021; and 84.32 in 2020.
The question arises: do these agency performance scores lead to social consequences or are there any measures to incentivise government officials to avoid corruption, which ultimately harms the public?