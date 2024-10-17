The iCON Group scandal points to deeper problems in various Thai sectors

In 2024, the average ITA score nationwide was 93.05, up by 2.86 points from 2023. Of the 8,325 agencies evaluated, 7,696, or 92.44%, scored above 85 points.

In 2023, the national average score was 90.19, up 2.62 points from 2022.

In summary, the NACC’s ITA scores have improved each year, with more agencies meeting the criteria. However, corruption in Thai society continues to rise despite these improvements.

The ITA scores of the OCPB were: 90.87 in 2024; 91.46 in 2023; 90.14 in 2022; 89.66 in 2021; and 79.35 in 2020.

The scores of the Royal Thai Police were: 85.92 in 2024; 58.80 in 2023; 81.56 in 2022; 86.96 in 2021; and 83.95 in 2020.

The scores of the Department of Special Investigation were: 92.98 in 2024; 92.63 in 2023; 95.43 in 2022; 91.38 in 2021; and 86.63 in 2020.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office’s scores were: 89.59 in 2024; 87.80 in 2023; 95.04 in 2022; 97.45 in 2021; and 84.32 in 2020.

The question arises: do these agency performance scores lead to social consequences or are there any measures to incentivise government officials to avoid corruption, which ultimately harms the public?