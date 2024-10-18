Palang Pracharath Party to remove Samart as deputy spokesperson

To maintain order in the Palang Pracharath Party’s operations, Paiboon said he had proposed that the party leader issue an order removing Samart Jenchaijitwanit from his position as Deputy Spokesperson effective immediately.

Paiboon added that he will continue to monitor the progress of the investigation into The iCon Group by the CPPD and will report the findings and recommendations to the Palang Pracharath Party’s executive committee meeting on Tuesday, October 29.

Samart made headlines after an audio clip surfaced that allegedly captured a politician soliciting benefits from “Boss Paul” Waratphol Waratvorakul of The iCon Group, with links being made to Samart. Samart has come forward to deny that the voice in the clip is his.