EC accepts petitions seeking dissolution of Pheu Thai, coalition partners

The Election Commission of Thailand (EC) on Friday decided to form an investigation committee after reviewing six petitions seeking the dissolution of the Pheu Thai Party and six former coalition partners.

The petitions alleged that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is not a member of the parties, exercised influence and control over them, and that the six parties had allowed such influence and guidance.

Secretary-General and the Registrar of Political Parties Sawang Boonmee said he found the petitions to be substantiated. The investigation committee is required to conclude its findings and present a recommendation within 30 days, with the possibility of extending the investigation for an additional 30 days at a time until completion.