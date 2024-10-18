EC accepts petitions seeking dissolution of Pheu Thai, coalition partners

The Election Commission of Thailand (EC) on Friday decided to form an investigation committee after reviewing six petitions seeking the dissolution of the Pheu Thai Party and six former coalition partners.
The petitions alleged that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is not a member of the parties, exercised influence and control over them, and that the six parties had allowed such influence and guidance.
Secretary-General and the Registrar of Political Parties Sawang Boonmee said he found the petitions to be substantiated. The investigation committee is required to conclude its findings and present a recommendation within 30 days, with the possibility of extending the investigation for an additional 30 days at a time until completion.
According to reports, four groups submitted these petitions: an anonymous individual; Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee Party; Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, member of the Palang Pracharath Party; and Naparuj Vorachitvuttikul, former leader of the 2006 Dove Group.
The petitions cited actions by Thaksin, including meetings with leaders of the six former coalition parties at his residence, Chan Song La, to discuss the nomination of a suitable PM candidate after the Constitutional Court ruled to unseat Srettha Thavisin as PM.
Additionally, the petitions referenced Thaksin’s multiple interviews regarding the allocation of ministerial positions during government formation, his influence over Pheu Thai Party’s selection of coalition partners, and the incorporation of his vision from August 22 into the government's policy framework.
The petitioners argued that these actions violated Section 29 of the Organic Act on Political Parties, which prohibits non-members from directly or indirectly controlling or influencing a party’s activities.
The acceptance by Pheu Thai and the six former coalition parties of actions by non-members that control or influence party activities, directly or indirectly, is also alleged to violate Section 28.
If the investigation confirms these violations, the registrar may propose to the EC to petition the Constitutional Court to dissolve the parties under Section 92 (3) of the same law.