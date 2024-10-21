Academics urge suspension of statute of limitations on Tak Bai case

He said the statute should be suspended and restarted upon filing charges, following the French legal system, or the statute of limitations should not be counted if the accused flees, similar to the provisions for political officeholders under the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption. In such cases, the statute does not apply if the defendant escapes prosecution.

Assistant Professor Prinya Thaewanarumitkul of the Faculty of Law at Thammasat University suggested that the Cabinet should exercise its authority under Section 172 of the Constitution to issue a royal decree amending the Criminal Code to prevent the statute of limitations from being counted in cases where the defendant has fled.

This measure would be aimed at ensuring the security of the country and public safety in the three southern border provinces, as the legislative process for passing an act can take time.

He emphasised the need to push for further legal amendments to prevent the statute of limitations from applying to offences where state officials cause the death of citizens or commit acts of corruption. This includes suspending the statute of limitations and restarting it when the prosecutor files charges.

Abdulkorhar Awepute, a lawyer in the Tak Bai case, said the case reflects the injustice occurring in the three southern border provinces. He noted that while the proposed legal amendments could be a temporary solution, the core issue lies in the justice system's inability to deliver fairness in the region.

For example, inquests into deaths should lead to the identification of the perpetrators. However, in cases like Tak Bai and others, the responsible parties are often allowed to go unpunished.