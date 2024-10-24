On eve of 20th anniversary, PM apologises for deadly Tak Bai incident

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday expressed regret and apologised for the Tak Bai incident 20 years ago when she addressed the media at Government House.

The statute of limitations in the Tak Bai case, which resulted in the deaths of scores of detainees in the deep South, is set to expire on Friday (October 25).

"This incident occurred 20 years ago, and I have reviewed various details related to the case. It is a deeply saddening event, and I sympathise with all those affected,” Paetongtarn said. “Successive governments over the past 20 years have expressed their regret and apologised, whether it was Thaksin Shinawatra's administration or General Surayud Chulanont’s, as well as former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Compensation and reparations have been provided.