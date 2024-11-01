Storm of maritime dispute looms for Paetongtarn’s govt

The Thai Defence Ministry made three recommendations to Srettha Thavisin’s government last year, following an agreement between the Thai and Cambodian prime ministers to jointly develop the Thai-Cambodian border economy: boost cross-border trade, reopen Preah Vihear, and negotiate the overlapping maritime area.

It is clear that the Defence Ministry supports benefit-sharing in the overlapping maritime area under the 2001 MOU framework. It agree with the government that Thailand’s natural gas reserves are currently limited and also depleted.

Additionally, Thailand and Cambodia currently enjoy positive relations at all levels — from prime ministers, ministers of defence, military commanders, and border troops to citizens of both countries. This presents a favourable opportunity for dialogue.

However, the Defence Ministry insists negotiations on benefit-sharing should proceed within the framework of the 2001 MOU. This should include clear delineation of the maritime boundary, continental shelf, and exclusive economic zone (EEZ), with the area designated as a joint development zone. It stresses that “these two matters must not be separated”.

This reflects the ministry’s concern that the government might negotiate on maritime benefit-sharing based on the 2001 MOU without reaching a resolution on the maritime boundary itself.

As Paetongtarn’s government takes charge of the talks, this issue has resurfaced to dominate debate. Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is setting up the new Thai technical committee on the overlapping claim and will chair its first meeting soon.

However, the process appears confined to a limited circle within the ruling Pheu Thai Party, with Phumtham yet to bring it before the Defence Ministry and military. So far, these agencies have only learned of developments through media reports.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa has tasked the ministry with compiling information on the 2001 MOU, maritime laws, and Thai-Cambodian benefit-sharing agreements. The stated goal is to address all public concerns and dispel confusion, easing political pressure.

For the benefit-sharing to succeed, Paetongtarn’s administration must address concerns of all citizen groups, particularly regarding border issues — a highly sensitive topic for many Thais, with the priority to avoid any perception of ceding territory.

Furthermore, transparency and clear actions are essential to dispel perceptions that close ties between the two countries’ leaders will influence national interests or raise conflicts of interest.

Otherwise, progress on benefit-sharing will be hampered by political uncertainty. The prime minister’s approval ratings remain stagnant, and decisions on various issues have only intensified existing crises, potentially undermining the government’s stability.